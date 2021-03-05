Silver Line extension expected to be ready for Metro takeover by Labor Day

The second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, which extends from Reston to Ashburn in Virginia, is expected to be ready for Metro to take over by Labor Day.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced Friday that the pace of testing, as well as meetings with builders and Metro, mean that “substantial completion” should be done by then.

From there, Metro needs to conduct its own tests, as well as training and operational demonstrations, before a date is set for passenger service, the airports authority said in a statement.

It’s not known for sure when passengers will be able to ride the Silver Line extension, but Metro general manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement, “Today’s announcement enables Metro to begin planning and budgeting for the start of service in early 2022.”

The first phase of the Silver Line, which goes between Reston and Rosslyn before joining up with the Blue Line to Largo Town Center, opened in 2014. The second phase will have six new stations, including Dulles International Airport.

The opening of passenger service has been delayed for years.

“We understand the concerns caused by construction delays, and we thank our project partners and contractors for their commitment as we work together to deliver a safe, reliable and durable rail line to serve the traveling public,” said Charles Stark, senior vice president of the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project, in a statement.