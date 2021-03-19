Regional carjacking task force arrest 4 involved in violent crime spree in DC area

In an attempt to curb the spike in carjacking cases in the D.C. area during the pandemic, several law enforcement agencies have joined their investigators to solve the crimes.

In an attempt to curb the spike in carjacking cases in the D.C. area during the pandemic, several law enforcement agencies have joined their investigators to solve the crimes. That joint venture, so far, has led to the resolution of eight armed robberies and more than a dozen other crimes.

Outside of the department’s headquarters in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones announced the regional carjacking task force’s creation.

Members of the task force have arrested four D.C. men in a string of violent crimes that happened in January and February.

Jones said several suspects were wanted in three commercial robberies in Southwest D.C. and Silver Spring. They are also accused of stealing a Volkswagen car in Alexandria, Virginia, before police said they were involved in three street robberies at ATMs in Silver Spring.

Jones said a group in the stolen Volkswagen was also connected to two more armed carjackings in Silver Spring. He said they abandoned one of the cars and led police in Montgomery County and D.C. on multiple pursuits in two of the other stolen cars.

One of the police chases resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Jeremiah Cox. Once questioned, Jones said he admitted taking part in seven of the incidents in the spree.

The investigation also led to police identifying two more suspects: 18-year-old Elijah Day-Quan Greene-Parker and 21-year-old Rashaun Onley. But police did not catch them until later, when they were said to have carjacked another vehicle on Feb. 19 with two other suspects.

Onley and Greene-Parker, along with two others, are believed to have taken an Infiniti in Silver Spring before another armed carjacking in Temple Hills.

Police caught up with the Infiniti and arrested the driver and fourth suspect, 21-year-old Antonio Daylos Myles.

On Feb. 27, Arlington County SWAT team caught up to Onley and Greene-Parker, after they barricaded themselves in a hotel room. After their arrest, police found two handguns in their hotel room.

Jones said all together, the members of the group of four accounted for eight armed carjackings in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, eight commercial robberies in D.C. and Maryland, five armed robberies of people at ATMs and the theft of an unattended car.

Montgomery County police also believe it is possible more suspects may have been involved.

Jones said no one was seriously hurt during the crimes but said people had their lives “seriously threatened” by the men.

Some of the evidence against the four, according to Jones, includes social media posts, where some of them allegedly admitted that they committed some of the crimes.

“Most times, they can’t keep it to themselves; they’ve got to boast,” Jones said.

Focusing back on the carjacking task force, Jones said their work is far from over as they investigate several unsolved cases. Other task force partners, in addition to Jones’ department, include Prince George’s County police, D.C. police, the FBI, as well as prosecutors from both counties.

In Montgomery County, there have been 38 carjackings between September and February, a majority of them happening in Silver Spring and Bethesda, Jones said. The total for 2020 was 36, which was almost double what was seen in all of 2019.

“We know that the potential is very high and clear that someone is going to get either seriously hurt or in fact killed in response to these individuals who are committing these offenses,” Jones said.

One case in particular that resonated with the chief happened hours before the Thursday news conference.

Jones said a car was stolen in Germantown by two suspects while the victim’s child was still in the back seat. Jones said the duo drove off but decided to return the car to the spot from which they took it once they found the child. They then stole another car. Both suspects were later arrested, Jones said.

Jones said all the cases are a reminder to the public that criminals are on the lookout for opportunities to strike.

“When they [the suspects] see situations where individuals have left themselves vulnerable in many ways, whether they’re at a bank ATM or whether they are at a gas station, they’re looking for that opportunity of potential victims,” he said.

Jones said everyone should be aware of their surroundings; call police if something or someone seems suspicious; and never leave keys or purses inside cars when at home or filling up with gas.

Jones was also asked about the number of carjacking cases throughout the region involving suspects who are not old enough to drive. He said while some may say boredom or video games are to blame for more children becoming involved in these sorts of crimes, Jones feels it’s more than just that.

“I still think it’s them not understanding the seriousness of what they’re actually doing and a willingness to go out, and again, not only endanger the lives of others, but they’re also endangering their own lives,” Jones said.

Anyone with information in any of the cases mentioned can call the Montgomery County police Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 866-411-TIPS (8477).