Morning radio show host Kane dies

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 8, 2021, 12:07 PM

The host of one of the most popular radio shows in the D.C. area has died.

Peter Deibler, who went by the name Kane and hosted The Kane Show from 2006 until last year, died on Friday after a long illness, his lawyer said in a statement. He was 43.

He hosted The Kane Show from the iHeart Radio studios in Rockville, Maryland, and was broadcast on HOT 99.5 in D.C., and aired in Baltimore, Louisville and Tampa too.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

