Renewed push to bring FBI headquarters to Maryland

A plan to move the FBI’s headquarters from D.C. to Maryland or Virginia was scrapped by the Trump administration, but now there’s hope the new Biden administration will revisit the idea.

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is again pushing for a move in a letter to the FBI director.

Additionally, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said he has been in talks with the Biden administration about revisiting the relocation process.

“I am optimistic that we will get this process back on track — back to where it was before Trump derailed it,” Van Hollen told WTOP. “The Trump administration tried to hit the stop button, but only succeeded in hitting the pause button.”

Maryland state Del. Erek Barron’s district includes the Landover Mall site, which had been a contender for the new headquarters.

“I think we have reason to be optimistic,” said Barron, D-Prince George’s County. “I think there’s at least somewhat of a reset, and we’re ready to make the best case for our state and for the country.”

Greenbelt, Maryland, and Springfield, Virginia, were also finalists for the FBI headquarters.

“I’m super excited about” the prospect of revisiting an FBI headquarters relocation, said state Del. Andrea Harrison, a Democrat who also represents the district that contains the Landover Mall site. “We have in Prince George’s County two fantastic sites.”