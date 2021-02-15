CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J shot a game-changer | Montgomery Co. vaccination plan | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
New owner of White’s Ferry faces legal negotiation to resume operations

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

February 15, 2021, 4:31 PM

The new owner of historic White’s Ferry wants to get it back up and operating soon. But the legal dispute over where it lands in Virginia hasn’t ended.

Rockland Farm owner Libby Devlin said in a statement she welcomes Chuck and Stacey Kuhn as the new owners of White’s Ferry and “is optimistic that it can negotiate a reasonable agreement with them for the use of its property.”

It was unable to reach a deal for “fair compensation” for the Loudoun County landing point of the ferry with the previous owner, Herbert Brown, who told WTOP last week he was willing to sell his business for the right price. Due in part to the legal battle, Brown decided to dock the ferry in late December, and it has not operated since then.

Kuhn, who owns JK Moving Services, is buying the ferry, the store and the Maryland shoreline where it operates in Montgomery County. Now, the Kuhn family will have to come to an agreement to operate the ferry between the two points.

Devlin said in a statement that she was “very much in favor” of a proposal from the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors that would charge a fee per vehicle using the landing. She said Brown had rejected the idea, but that “We are optimistic that the Kuhns will be open to such an arrangement.”

Megan Cloherty

An award-winning journalist, Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts for WTOP.

