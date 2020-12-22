NBA’s Wizards, DC-area libraries team up for winter reading challenge

The Washington Wizards are partnering with D.C. area library systems for a reading program.

The Washington Wizards are partnering with D.C.-area library systems for a reading program that will offer an array of team-related rewards for participation.

The Wizards Winter Reading Challenge involves the D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and Prince George’s County, Maryland, library systems for a first-of-its-kind tri-state area initiative.

“These are some really great incentives to get the whole family together to read this winter while we’re dealing with a pandemic,” said Nicholas Brown, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System.

Anyone taking part will log activities through the entire winter season for a chance to get Wizards jerseys, bobbleheads and vouchers for Junior Wizards Camp.

“Folks can log reading or do a wellness or fitness activity; watch a Wizards game or attend any of our library’s virtual programs and log those activities to be eligible,” Brown said.

Prince George’s County libraries also recently did a free winter coat drive for kids in conjunction with Operation Warm back on Dec. 12, which proved to be successful.

“We distributed over 600 coats that day,” Brown sad. “We had [another] 150 that are now being distributed out through the Prince George’s County Office of Latino Affairs, which is doing deliveries directly to people’s houses.”

Pre-registration for the reading challenge opened on Beanstack’s website and mobile app platform on Dec. 21 before the event period begins Jan. 1. It runs through March 31.