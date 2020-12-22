CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Local News » NBA’s Wizards, DC-area libraries…

NBA’s Wizards, DC-area libraries team up for winter reading challenge

Ken Duffy | @KenDuffyNews

December 22, 2020, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Washington Wizards are partnering with D.C.-area library systems for a reading program that will offer an array of team-related rewards for participation.

The Wizards Winter Reading Challenge involves the D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and Prince George’s County, Maryland, library systems for a first-of-its-kind tri-state area initiative.

“These are some really great incentives to get the whole family together to read this winter while we’re dealing with a pandemic,” said Nicholas Brown, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System.

Anyone taking part will log activities through the entire winter season for a chance to get Wizards jerseys, bobbleheads and vouchers for Junior Wizards Camp.

“Folks can log reading or do a wellness or fitness activity; watch a Wizards game or attend any of our library’s virtual programs and log those activities to be eligible,” Brown said.

Prince George’s County libraries also recently did a free winter coat drive for kids in conjunction with Operation Warm back on Dec. 12, which proved to be successful.

“We distributed over 600 coats that day,” Brown sad. “We had [another] 150 that are now being distributed out through the Prince George’s County Office of Latino Affairs, which is doing deliveries directly to people’s houses.”

Pre-registration for the reading challenge opened on Beanstack’s website and mobile app platform on Dec. 21 before the event period begins Jan. 1. It runs through March 31.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up