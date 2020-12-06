CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Investigation launched after DC firefighters accused of obstructing Prince George’s Co. fire crew

Matthew Delaney

December 6, 2020, 9:35 PM

A joint response to a crash near the D.C.-Prince George’s County, Maryland, border Saturday night prompted an investigation after one jurisdiction’s firefighters accused the other of hindering their efforts.

Members of a Prince George’s fire crew allege that firefighters from D.C. Fire and EMS blocked the water flow of their hose while both departments responded to a fiery crash along Kenilworth Avenue, according to independent reporter Alan Henney.

D.C. Fire and EMS said it is conducting an internal review of the actions taken by its fire crews at the scene of the crash. The department went on to say that it had been in touch with Prince George’s County Fire/EMS and that it “values our partnership with them.”

“Our Core Values speak to Safety and Accountability,” said acting D.C. Fire and EMS Chief, John A. Donnelly, Sr., in a statement.

“The D.C. Fire and EMS Department’s review will identify what happened and determine what actions need to be taken if those core values were not upheld. We will provide additional information at the conclusion of our internal review.”

Tiffany Green, the chief for Prince George’s County Fire/EMS, said separately that she had spoken with Donnelly, and that both departments were working together to review the incident and make sure all future joint responses produce the best possible outcome.

Green also said she is, “…very proud of the mutual aid partnerships with agencies across our region. The process is set up to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in our area.”

The crews were responding to a crash on Interstate 295 that left one car on fire and another overturned, D.C. fire officials said.

