Virginia teen missing in Rappahannock River found dead

A teen who went missing Monday in the Rappahannock River in Virginia was found dead Tuesday after an extensive search involving multiple agencies.

The Stafford’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of 15-year-old Hasnain Ghafoor, of Manassas, Virginia, was found near the Chatham Bridge.

Ghafoor was seen getting into the water near Falmouth Beach around 4:21 p.m. Monday. He was reported to have gone underwater and coming up once before going under again and not resurfacing.

Rescue workers used drones and divers to look for Ghafoor until the search was called off at nightfall. It picked back up Tuesday morning with boats, divers, drones and cadaver dogs.

Several departments and agencies offered personnel and resources to assist in the search for Ghafoor, including the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and fire and rescue departments from Stafford, Spotsylvania, Prince William and Quantico.

The Rappahannock River is considered dangerous for much of the year, but high rainfall in recent weeks has made the currents even more treacherous.

This incident is one of three reported in eight days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.