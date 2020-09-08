Search continues for teen in Virginia’s Rappahannock River

A teenager is missing in Virginia’s Rappahannock River in Stafford County.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A teenager is missing in Virginia’s Rappahannock River in Stafford County.

The Free Lance-Star reports that the 15-year-old disappeared on Monday afternoon in the area of the Historic Port of Falmouth.

A search was called off after darkness set in Monday night and resumed Tuesday.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office has resumed the search at Falmouth Beach for the 15 year old that went underwater yesterday afternoon and never resurfaced. Falmouth Beach parking lot is closed to the public. Please continue your prayers for the young man and his family. pic.twitter.com/RldnDXrrkS — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) September 8, 2020

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said that the teenager entered the river, briefly surfaced in the water, then went under.

The incident is the third emergency on the river in eight days.

The Rappahannock is always considered to be dangerous. But significant rainfall has swollen the river with swift currents and debris.

Officials say that more than 80 people have drowned in the Rappahannock since 1985.

