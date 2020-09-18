Hilton ranked No. 1 in Fortune’s ‘Best Workplaces for Women’

For the second year in a row, McLean, Virginia-based Hilton has been named the No. 1 Best Workplace for Women in a list compiled by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work.

Hilton tops the annual 75 Best Large Workplaces for Women this year after reporting that out of its more than 55,000 employees, 53% are women, 51% of non-executive management positions are held by women and women hold 33% of executive manager positions, according to data reported in August 2019.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 4.7 million U.S. employees.

Hilton first rose to the top spot in 2019. It was No. 14 on the list in 2018.

Three other locally-based companies are on this year’s list.

McLean’s Capital One Financial Corporation ranks No. 12 on the list. Of its almost 44,000 employees, 52% are women and women hold almost 10% of executive manager positions. Women hold 40% of its non-executive management positions, according to data from June. Capital One ranked No. 65 last year.

Vienna-based Navy Federal Credit Union ranks No. 13 this year. Of its 16,000 employees, 67% are women and 42% of executive manager positions are held by women, according to data from August 2019. Navy Federal ranked No. 9 last year.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, Inc. is No. 36 on this year’s list. Of its 133,000 employees, 54% are women and 35% of executive and executive manger positions are held by women, according to data from August 2019. Marriott ranked No. 19 on last year’s list.

In the small-and-medium company listings, Reston, Virginia-based Collaborative Solutions ranked No. 3 and Bethesda, Maryland-based Aledade ranked No. 23.

The data for the rankings were collected prior to the COVID -19 pandemic.

Check out Fortune’s full list of Best Workplaces for Women.