CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US nears 5 million virus cases | DC-area testing sites closed Tuesday | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Local News » House bill would remove…

House bill would remove white supremacist’s name from Chevy Chase fountain

Jack Pointer

August 4, 2020, 3:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The name of Francis G. Newlands is memorialized in his namesake fountain, which straddles the D.C.-Maryland border. (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

New demands to erase a segregationist’s name from the Chevy Chase Circle Fountain gained traction Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., introduced a bill to remove the name of Francis G. Newlands, who is memorialized there both in stone and in a plaque.

The Nevada senator helped develop Chevy Chase in the late 19th century. And because he was also an avowed white supremacist, it was intended to be exclusively white. (The area was of course later divided by the D.C.-Maryland border, with it remaining a neighborhood on the District side and becoming a village on the Maryland side.)

“Newlands belongs in the dust bins of history, not preserved on a traffic circle that symbolizes the unity between the nation’s capital and the state of Maryland,” Norton, a Democrat, said in a statement.

In his statement, Raskin reiterated that Newlands “backed efforts to deprive African Americans, Jews and other minorities of basic human rights.”

“We should stop rewarding racist ideology and politics with a public memorial on public property. It is time to write a new story for the new century,” Raskin said.

Last week, a D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission voted unanimously to remove his name from the 60-foot Francis Griffith Newlands Memorial Fountain, which technically sits both in D.C. and Maryland, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Even though a similar effort was considered six years ago without result, it has gained new life in the months following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis police custody in May.

The National Park Service manages the Connecticut Avenue Northwest site, but only Congress can change the name.

As for the company Newlands founded, the Chevy Chase Land Co. said in a recent statement that they would support a “community vote to rename the fountain.”

They said their founder’s “views on race contradict the ideals of our company fabric.”

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up