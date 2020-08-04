Flooding, heavy rain expected in DC area from Isaias

The D.C. area is expected to see heavy rain and flooding Tuesday from the effects of Isaias, which gained hurricane strength as it headed toward the Carolinas. Here's what you need to know.

Much of the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Baltimore, is under a tropical storm warning as forecasters eye heavy downpours and powerful winds Tuesday from Isaias, which gained hurricane strength Monday night as it headed toward the Carolinas.

It made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, late Monday.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter, who is reporting from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said that there was an intense squall of heavy rain and swirling strong winds Monday night.

Winds as high as 85 mph are predicted as Isaias makes landfall in southeastern North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast has Isaias cutting north across the Chesapeake after landfall in the Carolinas, with the D.C. area projected to receive up to 6 inches of rain until Tuesday afternoon — with a risk for flash flooding and power outages.

Here’s what you need to know:

A tropical storm warning has been posted for Virginia, Maryland and D.C. east of I-95, with winds between 35 and 45 mph expected. Coastal regions are likely to see the strongest winds — up to 65 mph.

has been posted for Virginia, Maryland and D.C. east of I-95, with winds between 35 and 45 mph expected. Coastal regions are likely to see the strongest winds — up to 65 mph. Expect a deluge : The biggest threat from Isaias for those who don’t live on the shore will be torrential rain and flash flooding. If you can, stay off the roads on Tuesday. A flash flood watch has been issued for the area through Tuesday morning.

: The biggest threat from Isaias for those who don’t live on the shore will be torrential rain and flash flooding. If you can, stay off the roads on Tuesday. A flash flood watch has been issued for the area through Tuesday morning. Storm surge: Roads and low-lying areas along the shore should prepare for storm surge flooding of over a foot, especially around high tide.

Metro has activated its severe weather plan. Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess service will operate on a normal schedule.

Riders are advised of the potential for weather-related delays and service adjustments, and those who must travel should allow additional travel time.

What to expect

“Bands of squalls will sweep across the region during the day on Tuesday, bringing tropical downpours and the risk of wind gusts of over 50 mph,” bringing with it the potential for downed trees and power lines, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Timeline for arrival of tropical squalls in D.C. looks to be around sunrise, with six to eight hours of squalls with high winds and very heavy rain.

Power companies across the D.C. area have been preparing ahead of the storm and advise those in the storm’s path to do the same.

Read more: What should be in your emergency kit

The No. 1 impact from Isaias, like so many tropical systems that have affected the D.C. region before it, will be a substantial flood risk.

Strong winds will be of greatest concern for coastal southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore, where forecasters said gusts could be strong enough to damage porches, awnings, carports and sheds.

The worst of the weather will end by late Tuesday afternoon, but runoff from the heavy rain will keep flooding as a threat until nearly midnight Tuesday. The weather will stay unsettled for the rest of the workweek, Stinneford said.

Preparing for severe weather

Isaias is expected to bring a significant amount of rain and heavy winds to the region.

“Keep in mind: Turn around don’t drown,” said Christopher Rodriguez, director of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

He is asking residents to pay attention if rain from Isaias starts to get heavy.

“If we are going to see some flooding, only a foot or two of water can slip the vehicle, and you can be knocked down by only 6 inches of water,” Rodriguez said.

He also advised D.C. residents to sign up for real-time updates from AlertDC.

D.C. coronavirus testing sites, as well as several in Virginia and Maryland, are closed on Tuesday in anticipation of bad weather.

Ray Whatley, acting emergency manager for the city of Alexandria, Virginia, said they’ve been warning and helping those at the end of King Street, which has seen extensive flooding before. Storm preparation included bringing in tables added for outdoor dining during the pandemic.

In Virginia Beach, much of the city will be closed Tuesday, so people will be encouraged to stay home, Deputy City Manager for Public Safety Steve Cover said.

“If they don’t need to be out, we don’t want them out,” Cover said.

The southern area of Virginia Beach is prone to flooding from wind-driven tides, and Cover said high-water vehicles are in position in the area in case people need to be evacuated.

Virginia Beach could get wind gusts of 70 mph, with trees down, power outages and potential tornadoes as possible effects for the area, Cover said.

Ellicott City, Maryland’s Main Street is preparing for the worst, as the area is still recovering from recent floods.

“In Howard County, we are all hands on deck,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

The area is still recovering from devastating floods in 2016 and 2018. The Ellicott City Safe and Sound project has removed 12 tons of debris from streams in the watershed over the past year and a half to help prevent flooding in the area.

David Mandell, deputy director at the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, said they’re expecting significant flooding and are also handing out free sandbags.

“The city of Annapolis is surrounded by water, so we get flooding on a sunny day,” Mandell said.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez, Valerie Bonk, Dan Friedell, Kristi King and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

