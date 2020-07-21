Montgomery County Fire and Rescue called for body found near Great Falls

A body has been found in Great Falls near the Maryland and Virginia border.

On Tuesday night, crews from the Swift Water Rescue team of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were called for a report of a body in the water in an area called Water Bottom, which is near Sandy Landing on the Virginia side but south of Great Falls, spokesman Pete Piringer said.

A kayaker reported the body in the water, and several other calls were received from the Virginia side also reporting that there was a body in the water.

Piringer said that there were no reports of missing people or boats found, and there were no reports of people swimming.

Montgomery County police will be conducting a death investigation, Piringer said.

Storms rolled through portions of the D.C. area Tuesday, in other places in Bethesda and all around portions of Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.