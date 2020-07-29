CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Federal charges for suspected MS-13 members accused of killing Virginia teenager

Dick Uliano

July 29, 2020, 10:36 PM

Federal charges have been added on top of state murder charges against four men accused of being members of the gang MS-13.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indicted the men on charges of conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence in connection with the killing of 16-year-old Jacson Pineda-Chicas last year.

Maryland state prosecutors said Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, of Landover Hills, Maryland, led others in killing the Virginia teenager.

Investigators believe all the suspects and the victim were members of MS-13.

Indicted by the federal grand jury are Ordonez-Zometa, Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 28, of D.C., Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 26, of no fixed address, and Kevin Alexis Rodriguez-Flores, 20 of Stafford, Virginia.

All four defendants are currently being held on state charges.

The federal charges of conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence in connection with a murder carry a potential 20 year term.

