DC-area swimming pools reopen with restrictions

Miss lounging by the pool and sipping a frosty drink this summer? You may still get the chance, while observing these coronavirus restrictions. Here’s what you need to know.

Many local government facilities had some closures or limited access due to stay-at-home orders and states of emergency, leading to the closures of recreation centers, parks, playground, swimming pools and others earlier during the season.

But as restrictions are eased, swimming pools and water attractions are starting to reopen.

Here are the statuses of swimming pools, water parks and splash parks in the area.

DC

Under ReOpen DC guidelines, communal pools may only start to reopen on the third stage of reopening, with limited capacity and safeguards when there is sporadic transmission. This stage allows for a gathering of up to 250 people.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on June 17 that the District is on track for Phase Two reopening next week.

Department of Parks and Recreation pools will be able to open for what Bowser called “structured activities” such as lessons and lap swimming. A plan for what that should look like is in the works.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Indoor pools may open starting June 19 at 5 p.m. Outdoor pools must be inspected before they can open.

Charles County

Outdoor pools may expand capacity to 50% in accordance with safety protocols.

Carroll County

Indoor and outdoor public pools are allowed to open with restrictions. Splash pads, wading pools and lazy rivers are still closed.

The Westminster Municipal Pool will not open for the 2020 pool season.

Howard County

Outdoor pools have been allowed to open since May 29. All indoor pools and aquatic centers may open on June 19 at 5 p.m. at 50% capacity and other social distancing and health guidelines.

Montgomery County

All swimming pools may reopen starting June 19 at 5 p.m. once they are inspected and approved by the county’s Health and Human Services’ Licensure and Regulatory Services program.

Pool operators have to determine the maximum number of people who can be allowed in the pool, deck and the grounds. To determine this, divide the square footage surface area of the pool by 36. This ensures 6 feet of separation between pool patrons in the water.

Pool staff who interact with patrons or other staff must wear face coverings. And there must be tape that indicates where people may stand while waiting in line.

You can read the rest of the guidelines here.

All hot tubs, spray or splash pads, wading pools and lazy river pools will be closed

until Phase Three

Prince George’s County

An executive order announced on June 12, said that outdoor community pools, both public and private, may open with a maximum capacity of 25%. Indoor pools remain closed.

Virginia

According to Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan, indoor and outdoor swimming pools may be open for lap swimming, diving, exercise and instruction only.

Lap swimming must be limited to three persons per lane with 10 feet of physical

distance per swimmer.

Hot tubs, spas, saunas, splash pads, spray pools and interactive play features must be closed.

Read the rest of the guidelines here starting on p. 23.

Arlington County

Under Phase Two, swimming pools may expand operations to both indoor and outdoor exercise, diving and swim instruction.

Ocean Dunes Waterpark, operated by NOVA Parks, will not be opening for the 2020 season.

The county has three public indoor pools that are managed by Arlington Public Schools. In a letter, the schools system said that it anticipates opening its pools in mid-July. You can find the latest updates in APS Aquatics website.

Fairfax County

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools may be open for lap swimming, diving, exercise and instruction only during Phase Two.

A pool cannot open for recreational purposes. This applies to all community pools, including those operated by apartment and condominium complexes, rec centers, homeowner’s associations and swim clubs.

The county’s Park Authority announced that two of its water attractions — Water Mine Family Swimmin’ Hole in Reston and Our Special Harbor Spray Ground in Alexandria — will not open this summer. The Martin Luther King Jr. outdoor pool in the Alexandria section of the county is also closed.

Read the rest of the county’s guidelines here.

Loudoun County

Starting June 19, outdoor pools may open at 50% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer. Indoor competition pools may open June 22 at reduced capacity. Pools are open only for lap swimming, exercise and instruction, with social distancing restrictions. Reservations are required.

Indoor leisure pool features (slide, vortex, hot tub, etc.) and the Franklin Park Pool splash pad and play features (slide, dump buckets, etc.) remain closed.

Prince William County

County-owned outdoor pools and water parks will not open during the 2020 summer season.

Spokesman Brent Heavner cites the inability to train and prepare seasonal staff in time due to ongoing social distancing as a barrier to opening.

