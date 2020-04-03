Mask-wearing guidance counters existing Virginia, DC laws

If medical experts start recommending wearing non-medical masks in public to slow the coronavirus, that could require legal maneuvering in Virginia and D.C.

Although still not finalized, public health guidance is shifting toward wearing non-medical masks in public, even for people with no symptoms, to try to slow the spread of coronavirus — but that could require legal maneuvering in Virginia and D.C.

While medical-grade masks are in short supply for medical providers and first responders, the new guidance would suggest T-shirts or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when in public and while shopping at the grocery store or pharmacy.

The homemade coverings could bump against anti-mask laws on the books in Virginia, the District of Columbia and approximately a dozen other states.

Virginia’s law, at least in part, was driven because of the Ku Klux Klan: “It shall be unlawful for any person over 16 years of age to, with the intent to conceal his identity, wear any mask, hood or other device,” in public. The law is a Class 6 felony, with punishment from one to five years in prison.

The law in the D.C., was passed, in part to counter protesters “engaged in conduct prohibited by civil or criminal law, with the intent of avoiding identification.”

The Virginia ban exempts masks worn “for bona fide medical reasons,” but requires the person wearing it to carry a note from his doctor describing the “medical necessity.”

Virginia’s law also provides for an exemption if the governor “expressly waives” the mask ban, while declaring a public emergency.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s March 12 Executive Order made no mention of masks, although it could be amended at any time.

In Maryland, it does not appear that there is a state law on the books against wearing masks, although Prince George’s County’s Code of Ordinances prohibits it, with a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.