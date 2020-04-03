Home » Local News » Mask-wearing guidance counters existing…

Mask-wearing guidance counters existing Virginia, DC laws

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

April 3, 2020, 7:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
handmade masks
After initially discouraging it, public health officials are leaning toward recommending people without symptoms of coronavirus wear non-medical grade masks when shopping. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Although still not finalized, public health guidance is shifting toward wearing non-medical masks in public, even for people with no symptoms, to try to slow the spread of coronavirus — but that could require legal maneuvering in Virginia and D.C.

While medical-grade masks are in short supply for medical providers and first responders, the new guidance would suggest T-shirts or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when in public and while shopping at the grocery store or pharmacy.

The homemade coverings could bump against anti-mask laws on the books in Virginia, the District of Columbia and approximately a dozen other states.

Virginia’s law, at least in part, was driven because of the Ku Klux Klan: “It shall be unlawful for any person over 16 years of age to, with the intent to conceal his identity, wear any mask, hood or other device,” in public. The law is a Class 6 felony, with punishment from one to five years in prison.

More Coronavirus News

The law in the D.C., was passed, in part to counter protesters “engaged in conduct prohibited by civil or criminal law, with the intent of avoiding identification.”

The Virginia ban exempts masks worn “for bona fide medical reasons,” but requires the person wearing it to carry a note from his doctor describing the “medical necessity.”

Virginia’s law also provides for an exemption if the governor “expressly waives” the mask ban, while declaring a public emergency.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s March 12 Executive Order made no mention of masks, although it could be amended at any time.

In Maryland, it does not appear that there is a state law on the books against wearing masks, although Prince George’s County’s Code of Ordinances prohibits it, with a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Coronavirus Government News Health & Fitness News Local News National News
anti-mask law coronavirus ku klux klan masks neal augenstein ralph northam

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up