Rainbow window art helps to calm coronavirus fears

As the coronavirus emergency lingers during an intensifying pandemic, rainbows are helping families cope.

A movement to spread a little cheer sprouted up in Brooklyn, New York where some moms are posting pictures of rainbows in a window at their home.

They were inspired to start the trend from children in Spain and Italy, who were posting drawings in their windows at home.

Now, rainbows are popping up along the east coast, including some homes in the D.C. area.

Organizers said this is a brilliant and simple way to spread hope to your neighbors, and feel connected with humanity as we all fight the spread of coronavirus together.

It also aims to communicate to kids everything will be OK, and this pandemic won’t last forever.

For those interested, it’s easy to get involved.

Draw a rainbow on paper with your kids and tape it on the window facing the street. Or, use washable paint to make a burst of color directly on the glass.

Then, take a picture and post it on social media.

There is also a way to add your address to a map, so if you can get outside for a walk you can go and see other family’s rainbows.

Here’s the link to add your address to the map.

