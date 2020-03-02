2nd person charged in connection to deaths of 2 Md. high school grads

A teenager is facing charges in connection with the deaths of a D.C.-area man and woman whose bodies were found lying near a crashed car in southern Virginia last month.

Virginia State Police took a 17-year-old Danvile, Virginia, boy into custody last Thursday and charged him with one count of obstruction of justice and one county of accessory after the fact.

On Feb.8, police found Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Maryland, dead on a grassy area of U.S. Route 58 in Halifax County about 10 miles from the North Carolina border. Both had gunshot wounds and were found near a silver Nissan registered to Bianda that had run off the road into the median.

A few days later, police arrested 18-year-old Mohamed A. Aly in Alexandria on charges of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax.

Bianda and Maertens Griffin were both recent graduates of Northwest High School in Montgomery County, Maryland. Bianda graduated in 2017, and Maertens Griffin graduated in 2019, according to a tweet from Northwest High principal Jimmy D’Andrea.

The investigation is ongoing and Virginia State Police ask anyone with information on what happened to call them at 434-352-7128.

