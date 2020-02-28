Facing DC-area shortage, March 3 blood drive offering Caps bobbleheads

The need for blood donations is so dire in the D.C. area that local donation centers are offering incentives. Learn about Inova's March 3 blood drive.

Heart attacks, cancer patients and unexpected accidents have drained blood supplies in D.C.-area hospitals, and the need is so dire that donation centers are offering incentives.

“Blood supply right now is at critical levels,” said Heather Wade with Inova Blood Donor Services. “We have seen an increase in patients needing to be transfused with red blood cells, platelets and plasma over the last four weeks here in the Northern Virginia, Montgomery County (Maryland) area.”

Free Washington Capitals bobbleheads will be given to people who complete the screening process on March 3 at Inova’s Dulles and Woodburn blood donation centers.

“And, you’re automatically entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Capitals vs. Edmonton game on March 16 in our suite, where there’s food, drink and premium seats,” Wade said.

As of Friday afternoon, Inova Blood Donor Service’s desired inventory of six out of eight blood types was dramatically lacking. Though Inova prefers to have 300 units of O-positive blood, for example, there were just 28 units available.

Wade said work is underway around the clock to immediately ship blood to hospitals regionwide after it is tested for being safe, pure and potent for patients in need.

“We need all hands on deck,” Wade said. “What we’re asking for is new donors, donors who haven’t donated in a while and those who are eligible to please come out and donate. Because your gift of time is the gift of life.”

In what is now an 11-year partnership, Inova is the official blood collecting agency of the Capitals.

Learn more about the March 3 blood drive here.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.