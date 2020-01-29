Testing underway for several potential coronavirus cases around DC region

How health officials around the D.C. region are closely watching coronavirus developments this week.

Health departments around the D.C. region are closely watching coronavirus developments, with testing happening in potential cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

D.C.’s Health Department said, as of Tuesday, two people are awaiting results from testing, and one person has already tested negative for novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV.

In Maryland, a state public health official said the testing of a resident for the new coronavirus is still underway — and, in the meantime, she explained what people can do to protect themselves.

Fran Phillips, deputy secretary for public health for Maryland’s Department of Health, told WTOP that patient privacy prevented her from saying anything more about the identity or location of the Maryland resident who met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for testing on Monday, but that they were the first person in the state to be so tested.

Those criteria include “flu-like symptoms and a travel history or recent contact with a confirmed case” of the coronavirus, Phillips said. A specimen was flown to the CDC in Atlanta to be examined, she said.

The virus began in Wuhan, China, but has since spread to at least 13 countries. Thousands of people have been made sick, and more than 100 have died.

Meanwhile, in Northern Virginia, a George Mason University student is “self-isolating” as they await results from the CDC, the university said Monday. The student does not live on campus.

Two other people in central Virginia tested negative, state health officials said Monday.

Phillips said though the coronavirus is powerful, it is not a completely unfamiliar.

“The coronavirus is a large family of different respiratory viruses,” Phillips said. “We understand how they’re transmitted.”

That means we understand how to protect ourselves. The steps are basically the same as with any other similar virus, such as the regular flu — “the same that we have recommended in the past,” Phillips said.

First off, get a flu shot. “That’s a measure of protection that is unparalleled for [influenza],” she said.

Hand-washing “can’t be beat,” she added — January is prime time for the spread of all kinds of viruses, and “there are viruses on surfaces throughout public spaces.”

She added that you should stay home if you’re sick and “do everyone a favor and cough and sneeze into a tissue or into your elbow.” The “respiratory droplets” that you push into the air through coughs and sneezes can spread surprisingly far.

Unless you have a diagnosed weak immune system, though, or you’re on medications that can lower it, you don’t need to wear a surgical mask in public, Phillips said.

And, if you do have symptoms or the kind of travel history that puts you at risk, you need to see the doctor pronto.

That said, Phillips added, “it’s important to call ahead to the facility where you’re headed, so they can take steps to make sure that you don’t inadvertently expose other people.”

CDC response

The CDC is expanding its screenings of travelers from China, with 15 more airports now facing disease control measures in addition to the five originally listed on Tuesday. Among them: Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch reports arrivals from mainland China at these 20 airports, including Dulles, will have their temperature scanned to determine if they have a fever, have to answer written questions about their travel history, and provide CDC personnel with their contact details.

If sick passengers are found, on-site medical staff will evaluate whether hospitalization or isolation is needed. Travelers without symptoms will be given a card with information on the illness and what signs to look out for.

The new coronavirus’ incubation period is believed to be between 10 and 14 days according to initial research. It is unclear whether the virus can be spread before symptoms develop.

On Wednesday morning, British Airways and Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air announced that they were suspending all flights to China amid fears of the outbreak. United Airlines and Air Canada are also canceling certain China routes.

WTOP’s Teta Alim, Michelle Basch and Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

