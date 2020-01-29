Some DC-area universities calling students back from China

Some universities in the D.C. area are suspending programs in China, and asking students and faculty who are there to head home or return to campus.

And one of the largest study-abroad providers, the Council on International Education Exchange, has suspended all current programs in China.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised their advisory for China on Monday to urge Americans not to travel to China for any nonessential reasons. The same day, the State Department also raised their warning level to “Reconsider Travel.”

CIEE in a statement on their website cited the advisories, as well as the fact that the Chinese universities they work with have delayed the start of classes, in their decision to “suspend all current programs in China.”

They added, “At this moment, our worldwide staff is exploring feasible academic options for our current and future students, and will be communicating additional details to both students and home universities very shortly. Until all current CIEE participants in China have left the country, our on-site staff will be there to support their health and safety.”

Some area universities are following suit, or taking other steps.

DC

At Georgetown University, administrators have put a moratorium on university-sponsored and -related travel to China. They’ve also contacted students and faculty in China to ask that they make arrangements to head home or to campus. They said they’d give students and faculty information and resources to leave China, and to “ensure academic continuity.”

At George Washington University, officials said they’ve been in contact with students who are in China for the spring semester. They also said on their website that students who are traveling or have recently traveled abroad “have been advised to take precautions” in light of the novel coronavirus, though no one has been recalled.

The university said that anyone who feels sick and has been to Wuhan should seek medical help from the GW Colonial Health Center, but to call first. The number is (202) 994-5300 and someone is there 24/7. If you’re not sick, but have general questions, they said, ask a faculty or staff member, or a resident adviser or director.

American University has asked all students in China “to return to campus as soon as possible and is disallowing travel to China by any member of the AU community for the time being,” a spokeswoman told WTOP in an email. She added that eight American undergraduates and one graduate student have been in Beijing. “AU is working with students to help get them back to campus, including providing some funds for flights,” the spokeswoman said.

Howard University and Catholic University each told WTOP they have no students or faculty in China.

Virginia

At the University of Virginia, students in China “were advised to depart” on Monday, the day the CDC and State Department advisories were upgraded, a spokesman told WTOP in an email. “At this time,” he added, the university has “no faculty-led or UVA-administered education abroad programs planned for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester in China.”

At Virginia Tech, officials cited the CDC warning in saying on their website that “university-supported travel to and from China is restricted unless extraordinary circumstances are presented to the Global Travel Oversight Committee.”

Maryland

The University of Maryland is suspending Education Abroad programs in China for undergraduates for the semester, a spokesman told WTOP in an email. “Students are being supported in finding alternative academic options for the semester,” he added. Check the university’s website for the latest information.

WTOP will add to this list as we get more information.

