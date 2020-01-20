DC is one of most physically active areas in US

Locals are on the move, and it shows, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

D.C. has ranked in the top five for the most active areas in the U.S., according to a new government study.

In D.C., less than 20% of adults were found as physically inactive. Maryland and Virginia landed in the middle of the pack with both close to 24% being classified as inactive.

Those in the study were counted as physically inactive if they responded “no” to participating in any physical activities, such as running, golfing, gardening or walking for exercise, other than their regular job, in the past month.

The South had the highest prevalence of physical inactivity, with 28% being inactive, followed by the Northeast at almost 25%, the Midwest at 25% and the West at close to 21%.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity each week.

