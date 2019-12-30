What will cost you a little more, a little less in DC area in 2020

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, some products will cost a little less in parts of our area, but some fees will cost more. In Virginia, the sales tax rate on essential personal hygiene items, including feminine hygiene products, will be reduced.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, some products will cost a little less in parts of our area, but some fees will cost more.

In Virginia, the sales tax rate on essential personal hygiene items, including feminine hygiene products, will be reduced.

The following items will be taxed at a rate of 2.5%, instead of Northern Virginia’s full sales tax rate of 6%:

diapers

disposable undergarments

pads

bed sheets

menstrual cups and pads

pantyliners

sanitary napkins

tampons

When he signed the change into law in March, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said: “I am pleased to sign this common sense legislation that make these necessities more accessible and affordable.”

Also on New Year’s Day, entrance fees are going up at most National Parks that charge them in our region.

The cost of a park-specific annual pass will rise from $30 to $35, the per vehicle fee will go from $15 to $20, and the cost per person increases from $7 to $10 at the following parks:

Antietam National Battlefield

C & O Canal National Historical Park

Fort D.C. Park

Great Falls Park

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

Prince William Forest Park

Shenandoah National Park’s fees will stay the same. An annual pass costs $55, there’s a $30 fee for each vehicle, and a $15 fee per person.

At least 80% of the money collected through fees stays in the parks where it is collected. The rest is used to help maintain and improve parks that don’t charge fees.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.