How DC revelers can get a free ride home if they’ve had too many holiday spirits

For those spending their holidays in D.C., the Washington Regional Alcohol Program wants to make sure you get home safely.

Did you know that nearly 4 out of 10 traffic fatalities during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays involve drunken drivers?

For those spending their holidays in D.C., the Washington Regional Alcohol Program wants to make sure you get home safely if you’ve been out enjoying a few too many holiday spirits.

“What we’re doing through and including New Year’s Eve is to offer people safe rides home,” said WRAP President Kurt Erikson. “To put them in a Lyft and pay for up to a $15 fare to transport people safely home.”

The nonprofit has given out 78,926 free rides since they started the program in 1991. Last December, almost 2,000 people took advantage of the free rides, and 1,500 of those people used the service on New Year’s Eve alone, setting a WRAP record.

There will be three different promo codes released throughout the holidays. One was released Friday night, and others will be released Dec. 27 and Dec. 31.

The codes can be used any day between now and New Year’s Eve, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Here’s how to get a free ride:

(1) Download the Lyft app on your phone.

(2) Go to Soberride.com to get a promo code.

(3) Enter the code into the promo section of the Lyft app to see a credit of up to $15 for your ride home.

“I think it’s one of the reasons the greater Washington area is pretty consistently below the national average for the percentage of traffic fatalities that are caused by drunk drivers,” Erickson said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.