DC man dies in crash after police pursuit that started in Maryland

A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday after a roughly nine-mile police chase that started in Prince George's County, Maryland, and ended in D.C.

It all started just before midnight, when Prince George’s County police responded to a reported robbery at a gas station in 9100 block of Livingston Road, in the Fort Washington, Maryland, area.

The suspect had driven off, but some minutes later, he was stopped a few miles away, in the 6600 block of Oxon Hill Road, as an officer conducted a traffic stop. But the suspect then drove off again, speeding away from the officer.

Officers were given permission to pursue; they chased the suspect into D.C.

But as the suspect tried to escape on northbound 295, police said he crashed into a Jersey wall on the 11th Street SE exit ramp, and his vehicle caught fire.

Officers immediately called D.C. first responders and put out the vehicle fire. They were able to remove the driver from his car as emergency crews arrived within moments, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have identified him as 36-year-old Danny Washington, of Northeast D.C.

