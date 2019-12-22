Home » Local News » Freight train tumbles into…

Freight train tumbles into Potomac after derailment on bridge in Harpers Ferry

Dick Uliano
and Dan Friedell

December 22, 2019, 10:31 AM

A freight bridge over the Potomac failed near Harpers Ferry, West Va. (Bruce Feagans)
A freight rail bridge over the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry failed on Saturday morning. (Bruce Feagans)
A CSX freight train fell into the Potomac River early Saturday morning near Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. (Bruce Feagans)
Construction equipment works to move the derailed train cars. (NBC4/Brad Freitas)
An aerial photo of the derailment scene at the junction of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers. (NBC4/Brad Freitas)
An aerial photo of train wheels remaining on the tracks after the cars fell into the river. (NBC4/Brad Freitas)
An aerial view of the derailment site above the Potomac. (NBC4/Brad Freitas)
(1/7)

A CSX freight train crossing the Winchester and Potomac Railroad bridge near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, derailed Saturday morning, sending empty grain cars into the Potomac River.

The derailment site can be seen from downtown Harpers Ferry.

CSX confirmed in an email message to WTOP that the derailment happened about about 2:30 a.m., no one was hurt and no hazardous materials were on board.

Due to the bridge’s unique location, police and fire departments from West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and the National Park Service responded to the incident.

The train was heading east, carrying cargo across the Potomac between Harpers Ferry and Washington County in Maryland. The locomotive itself did not derail, but seven empty cargo cars did. Two wound up in the river.

In its message, the freight rail operator noted: “CSX will work swiftly and safely in the cleanup and to restore the area.” The cause of the derailment is being investigated while crews work to move the toppled cars.

Bryan Tucker of CSX told WTOP that all cars, including the two that were in the Potomac, were recovered by 7 p.m. on Saturday. The train was rerailed at 9 p.m. and then moved to Brunswick, Maryland, on Sunday morning.

CSX in a statement said no structural damage to the bridge or tracks were sustained and traffic was expected to resume on Sunday.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

The National Park Service in Harpers Ferry reports that the walking path across the Potomac, which is part of the bridge, will be closed indefinitely due to the damage, as well as access to an outlook in the park known as The Point. John Brown’s Fort is also closed due to safety concerns.

That path across the river, known as the Goodloe Byron Memorial Footbridge is part of the well-known, and well-walked Appalachian Trail, so hikers seeking transport across the river will have to request a shuttle until the bridge is repaired.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington first reported on the derailment.

 

