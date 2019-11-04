Uber launches local transit integration inside app

The Uber app has a whole new function in the D.C. area, and it's not just limited to hailing a driver. The app will now be integrated with local mass transit directions.

The company announced that the app will now be integrated with local mass transit directions.

Travel options for Metrorail, Metrobus, Circulator, D.C. Streetcar, Arlington Transit, DASH, Loudoun County Transit, MARC, Virginia Railway Express, Montgomery County Ride On, NIST Shuttle, Prince George’s County The Bus, PRTC and Shuttle-U.M. will all be available directly through the app.

“Both the Circulator and the Streetcar move thousands of residents and visitors around each day, providing easy and affordable access to local businesses across D.C.,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“As we continue to expand their routes, we look forward to working with Uber to make these options even more accessible and to increase access to our city’s wide range of public transportation options,” she said.

When riders enter their destinations, an option for “Transit” will now show up next to other transportation options. Real-time departure and arrival times, walking directions to and from the transit stations and pricing for all available options will be built into the app.

“These types of innovations, such as Uber’s integrated mobility platform, will help us to stay competitive with other regions around the world and will raise the quality of life for everyone within our region,” said Jack McDougle, president and CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade.

