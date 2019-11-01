Low temps and high winds ring in November

A cold, windy day is in store for the D.C. region and after Thursday night's heavy rain, some parts of the area are left without power. Here's what you need to know.

A cold, windy day is in store for the D.C. region and after Thursday night’s heavy rain, some parts of the area are left without power.

About 20,000 homes are without power throughout the region.

Power outages in Prince George’s County have closed Northwestern High School and Patuxent Elementary School.

In Northern Virginia, nearly 13,000 homes and businesses serviced by Dominion Energy are still without power. About 250 NOVEC customers in Loudoun, Fairfax, Fauquier and Prince William counties don’t have power.

In Maryland, almost 3,000 BGE customers are without electricity in Prince George’s, Howard, Anne Arundel, Calvert, and Carroll counties. Another 3,000 Potomac Edison customers are out of power in Montgomery, Frederick, Howard and Carroll counties. About 250 SMECO customers are without power in Prince George’s, Charles and Calvert Counties.

Some Pepco customers are powerless as well, including 100 outages in D.C., and 400 outages in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

A flood warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Friday for parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties and the City of Manassas Park in Virginia. The warning also affects parts of Anne Arundel, Howard and Baltimore counties. In parts of Carroll and Frederick counties in Maryland, a flood warning lasts until 11:45 a.m.

TGIF and welcome to November. After reaching 77° on Halloween today will be about 25° colder… and blustery too. Guess it’s time to get out the next level of cold-weather gear. Scarf time. pic.twitter.com/1GUA7kiryF — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) November 1, 2019



On Friday morning, wind gusts could reach the 40 mph range before calming down a bit for the afternoon, said Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell. The clouds are heading out of the area, so most of Friday will be sunny, though much colder than Friday’s high of 77 degrees.

Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees for most of the afternoon and fall to the 40s in the evening, Bell said.

A crazy night of weather and a cluttered advisory map this morning. Wind advisories (tan) for the higher terrain of West Virginia and the Eastern Shore. High water advisories (Green) near DC and a FREEZE WATCH (blue )tonight for most of the area. pic.twitter.com/iHg6oqvvF9 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) November 1, 2019

A freeze watch is in effect for much of the D.C. area from late Friday night until Saturday morning. Subfreezing temperatures as low as 30 are possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and even damage unprotected plumbing, said the National Weather Service.

NWS recommends to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold and prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes by wrapping, draining or allowing them to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above ground pipes should be covered to protect them from freezing.

Most parts of the area will have temperatures in the upper 30s by Saturday morning.

Bell said the new month brings a much colder weather pattern that’s here to stay for a while.

Slightly milder air will return early next week with a small chance of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday, with highs around 60. But then, another shot of cold air comes in the latter part of the week with a first chance of a rain/snow mix possible next Friday.

Roads/mass transit

Metro has suspended service on the Orange and Blue Line between Eastern Market and Smithsonian due to a track problem at L’Enfant Plaza.

The windy conditions Thursday night brought down trees and branches around the region. One woman was critically when a tree fell on her car in Montgomery County.

Fairfax County police released a list of weather-related road closures early Friday.

In the Mason District, here are the closures:

Arlington Boulevard at Olin Road blocked due to a tree in the roadway

Prosperity Avenue at Morningside Drive blocked due to water in the roadway

Ampthill Drive at Pima Street blocked due to wires in the roadway

6900 block of Lafayette Drive blocked due to a tree in the roadway

Woodburn Road at Spicewood Drive blocked due to water in the roadway

Hamilton Drive at Prince William Drive blocked due to a tree in the roadway

Woodburn Road at Robey Avenue blocked due to water in the roadway

Carlin Springs Road at Columbia Pike blocked due to wires in the roadway

In the Fair Oaks District, here are the closures:

Woodrow Street at Stryker Avenue blocked due to wires in the roadway

Lees Corner Road at Centreville Road blocked due to a tree in the roadway

In Maryland, Route 28/Darnestown Road is closed both ways between Back Rock Road and Md.-107/Whites Ferry Road because of a downed tree.

In Virginia, Route-193/Georgetown Pike is closed both ways near Centrillion Drive at the downed tree.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the low 50s.

Friday evening: Clear skies, breezy and cold with lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly with highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Breezy, chilly, with plenty of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.