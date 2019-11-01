Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Woman critically injured when…

Woman critically injured when tree falls on car in Colesville

Anagha Srikanth

November 1, 2019, 5:35 AM

A woman is in critical condition after a tree fell on her car in Colesville, Maryland.

It happened at around 9:45 last night as she was driving down Delford Avenue off Two Farm Road, according to a tweet from Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. Delford Road is off Randolph Road.

The tree trapped her in the car until Montgomery County firefighters were able to rescue her.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
accident Ana Srikanth colesville Delford Avenue

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up