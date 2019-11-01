Woman critically injured when tree falls on car in Colesville

A woman is in critical condition after a tree fell on her car in Colesville.

It happened at around 9:45 last night as she was driving down Delford Avenue off Two Farm Road, according to a tweet from Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. Delford Road is off Randolph Road.

The tree trapped her in the car until Montgomery County firefighters were able to rescue her.

