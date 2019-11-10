Backups ease on Outer Loop after tractor trailer overturned in Bethesda

A tractor trailer overturned on the Outer Loop of the Beltway, bringing brief delays to morning weekend traffic. No one was injured in the crash.

A tractor trailer overturned on the Outer Loop of the Beltway on Sunday morning, bringing some delays to morning traffic. No one was injured in the crash.

The truck overturned around 8:30 a.m. just after I-270 near Bethesda, Maryland.

A hazmat crew was initially sent out to investigate the area, but determined that there was no risk of contamination and the effort to move the trailer from the roadway began.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the truck was transporting paper products when it overturned.

Eventually, the trailer was moved into the transition lane and traffic began to get by around 9 a.m.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

