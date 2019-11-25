Home » Local News » Autopsy pending in death…

Autopsy pending in death of woman brought to ER by Redskins player

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

November 25, 2019, 3:03 PM

The autopsy on a woman who died shortly after being brought to the emergency room by two men, including a Washington Redskins player, could take months to complete, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The medical examiner’s autopsy of Julia E. Crabbe, 21, of Reston, Virginia, is pending, awaiting toxicology results which could take several weeks or months, said sheriff’s spokesman Kraig Troxell.

Crabbe was brought to the Inova Emergency Room-Ashburn HealthPlex after 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, with what hospital personnel described as a drug overdose. She was unconscious and unresponsive.

Crabbe’s family has said one of the men who brought her to the hospital was Redskins safety Montae Nicholson.

Nicholson has not been charged with any crime, although a search warrant of his Ashburn home allegedly turned up pills, marijuana and foil with residue on it. It is unclear whom the drugs belonged to.

Sources said that was the only search warrant issued at this point.

Crabbe’s family members have been angry that Nicholson never called 911, and that he has continued to play for the Redskins during the investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Loudoun County, VA News NFL News Sports Virginia News Washington Redskins Washington, DC Sports
Julia Crabbe kraig troxell loudoun county sheriff Montae Nicholson neal augenstein washington redskins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up