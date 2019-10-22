Howdy, Pat! Ch. 4’s Collins rides into Houston

The Nationals are in Houston for the World Series, and NBC Washington's Pat Collins had a hankerin' to mosey down there and see what he could see before Game 1 against the Astros.

Texas has its share of folk heroes, sure, but none are on par with NBC Washington’s own living legend, Pat Collins.

Yup, the Nationals are in Houston for the World Series, and ol’ Pat had a hankerin’ to mosey down there and see what he could see before Game 1 Tuesday against the Astros.

In his first report, he got himself all gussied up with boots and a hat and what not, reviewed some Texas slang, and visited with a colorful Astros fan. Check it out below, and stick with WTOP News as we check in on The Big Hombre throughout the series.

