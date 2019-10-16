Nationals’ win is birthday present for Ted Lerner

What a birthday present for Washington Nationals Owner Ted Lerner. As Lerner turned 94 on Tuesday, the Nationals won the National League Championship and will head to the team's 1st Fall Classic.

The win by the Washington Nationals was quite a birthday present for Nationals Owner Ted Lerner.

When Ted Lerner was born in 1925 on Oct. 15, the Washington Senators were playing the Pirates in Game 7 of the 1925 World Series. The Senators lots that game.

As Lerner turned 94 on Tuesday, his team won the National League Championship and will head to the team’s 1st Fall Classic.

Born in D.C., Lerner never celebrated his birthday as it was the death anniversary of his father, until Tuesday night.

And, who’s birthday is it Wednesday? Former Nationals player Bryce Harper, who is now with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Nationals Tuesday night gave Harper one of his earlier wishes.

Remember when Harper held his opening news conference with the Phillies. That’s when he accidentally said he wanted to bring a title to the Nats.

Bryce: "We want to bring a title back to D.C." Oops. pic.twitter.com/4ygJdukIon — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 2, 2019

So what did the Nats tweet Tuesday night?

WTOP’s Dave Preston contributed to this story.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.