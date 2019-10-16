Home » Local News » Nationals' win is birthday…

Nationals’ win is birthday present for Ted Lerner

J. Brooks | @JBrooksWTOP
and Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

October 16, 2019, 7:05 AM

Owner Ted Lerner and Manager Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals celebrate after winning game four and the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park on Oct. 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The win by the Washington Nationals was quite a birthday present for Nationals Owner Ted Lerner.

When Ted Lerner was born in 1925 on Oct. 15, the Washington Senators were playing the Pirates in Game 7 of the 1925 World Series. The Senators lots that game.

As Lerner turned 94 on Tuesday, his team won the National League Championship and will head to the team’s 1st Fall Classic.

Born in D.C., Lerner never celebrated his birthday as it was the death anniversary of his father, until Tuesday night.

And, who’s birthday is it Wednesday? Former Nationals player Bryce Harper, who is now with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Nationals Tuesday night gave Harper one of his earlier wishes.

Remember when Harper held his opening news conference with the Phillies. That’s when he accidentally said he wanted to bring a title to the Nats.

So what did the Nats tweet Tuesday night?

WTOP’s Dave Preston contributed to this story.

