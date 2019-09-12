Sweaty September sizzler: Wednesday’s heat broke records, Thursday’s temps may do the same

It's been much hotter than the average day in September. The heat broke records Wednesday and Thursday seems like it could be a repeat of that.

The calendar says September, but the heat feels like the middle of July. Alas, it still is technically summertime …

Average temperatures for this time of year are in the 70s and 80s, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo; so, it has been much hotter than it typically should be for the average September day.

Wednesday marked the hottest September day in 28 years at BWI Marshall Airport, with highs reaching 98 degrees there.

Temperatures Wednesday at Dulles International Airport did not break any all-time heat records (that being 99 degrees back in 1983). But, at 94 degrees, Wednesday did mark the hottest September day (so far) this year, beating the previous high of 92 degrees.

At Reagan National Airport, no heat records were set Wednesday, with a high of only 93 degrees.

What’s in store for Thursday

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said Thursday could mark another day of record heat, before seeing a dramatic drop in temperature on Friday.

With highs in the mid-90s in store for Thursday, “all of today’s record highs are likely to be tied or broken,” Bell said.

Some schools in Baltimore County have closed Thursday due to the extreme heat.

Strong to severe storms are also in the forecast, and those can be expected anytime between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From sizzle to drizzle over the next 24 hours. Today is a StormTeam4 WEATHER ALERT day. Afternoon highs in the mid 90s will challenge the daily records before thunderstorms develop in the 2-8pm time frame. Severe storms are quite likely. Stay alert. pic.twitter.com/BdVbxhmyfh — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) September 12, 2019

Forecast

Thursday: Potentially record-breaking heat. Afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Cloudy with light rain and drizzle. Dry by the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A few evening showers are possible. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the mid-80s to 90s.

A little bit of everything except winter on this 10-day forecast: pic.twitter.com/BdQhKnMzy6 — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) September 11, 2019

