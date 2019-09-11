Several Baltimore Co. schools to close Thursday due to ‘excessive heat’

Eight Baltimore County, Maryland, school that do not have air conditioning will be closed on Thursday due to "excessive heat," the county announced.

Eight Baltimore County, Maryland, schools that do not have air conditioning will be closed on Thursday due to “excessive heat,” the county announced.

Bedford Elementary, Campfield Early Learning Center, Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies, Colgate Elementary, Dulaney High, Landsdowne High and Watershed Public Charter School will be closed.

Schools and centers that will be closed Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019: Bedford Elementary, Berkshire Elementary, Campfield Early Learning Center,

Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies, Colgate Elementary Dulaney High, Lansdowne High, Watershed Public Charter School. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) September 11, 2019

The D.C. area has been experiencing hot and humid temperatures this week. Wednesday marked the 54th 90-degree day of 2019, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Thursday is looking to be another hot and humid day with near-record warmth. The record for Sept. 12 for the area near BWI Marshall Airport was set in 1931 with 96 degrees. Thursday’s forecast for BWI Marshall is 93 degrees.

Friday is expected to be much cooler, with highs in the 70s, and plenty of clouds, Draper said. A washout it not in the forecast, but there could be some scattered light showers and drizzle.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.