Md., Va., ranks well when it comes to road infrastructure

Road infrastructure in Maryland and Virginia is among the best in the nation, according to an insurance site’s assessment of Federal Highway Administration data.

Road infrastructure in Maryland and Virginia is among the best in the nation, according to an insurance site’s assessment of Federal Highway Administration data.

The insurance site, QuoteWizard.com, crunched federal data and assigned composite scores for all 50 states based off the percentage of roads in poor condition, the annual cost per motorist due to roads in need of repair and the percentage of structurally deficient bridges.

The rankings went from 1 to 50, such that the first on the list, Rhode Island, had the worst infrastructure and the 50th state on the list, Tennessee, had the best.

Maryland ranked 46th; the cost per motorist due to the 11% of roads in need of repair, according to QuoteWizard, is $356. The data also shows 20% of Maryland’s state highway spending goes toward road repairs.

In 45th-ranking Virginia, where 10% of roads need repair, the cost per motorist is $430. The state spends 19% of funds on road repairs.

In an effort to continue repairs along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, earlier this month Senator Chris Van Hollen secured a $75 million increase in funds intended to cover the costs of additional repairs.

D.C. was not listed in QuoteWizard’s rankings. See the full list.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.