Cloudy skies will give way to drier, hotter weekend

Be sure to pack an umbrella for the afternoon commute home, because much of the region will be waterlogged before the work day is over.

Friday’s clouds will give way to a sunnier weekend, starting with humidity Saturday and decreasing chances of rain.

Some isolated showers and storms are possible overnight, but most areas should stay dry with lows in the upper 60s.

The skies will continue to clear over the weekend, with rain chances dropping to 40% and 30% on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Still, scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Saturday, and some late-day storms could pop up on Sunday.

Along with the drier conditions comes the heat. High temperatures on both days will be near 90. There will be some humidity throughout the weekend, but it isn’t expected to be oppressive.

Forecast

Friday: Cloudy and cooler. Locally heavy rain possible. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Hot and humid. Isolated storms possible. Highs in the 90s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Hot and humid. Highs near 90.

