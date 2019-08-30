Labor Day 2019: What’s open, what’s closed

Be ready for some changes to services as well as traffic and transit on Labor Day Monday. Here's what's open, closed or on a modified schedule on Labor Day.

It’s the unofficial end of summer and time for one last barbecue or dunk in the pool. However you chose to celebrate the last of the dog days of summer, be ready for some changes to services as well as traffic and transit on Labor Day Monday.

Most students in Virginia and D.C. have already gone back to school, but have the day off for the federal holiday.

Sept. 2 marks the last day of summer vacation for students in Maryland. Make the most of it, kids.

Most banks and public libraries will be closed on Monday and trash pickup may change schedules for the week. See what else is open, closed or on a modified schedule on Labor Day.

Metro and other transit options

Metrorail and Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule. The rail system will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Off-peak fares will be in effect all day and parking will be free at all Metrorail parking facilities. All MetroAccess subscription will be canceled on Monday. Customers wishing to travel on Monday should make a separate reservation online or by calling 301-562-5360.

and will operate on a Sunday schedule. The rail system will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Off-peak fares will be in effect all day and parking will be free at all Metrorail parking facilities. All subscription will be canceled on Monday. Customers wishing to travel on Monday should make a separate reservation online or by calling 301-562-5360. TheBus will be closed and will resume regular operations on Tuesday, as will Call-A-Bus and CountyClick 3-1-1.

will be closed and will resume regular operations on Tuesday, as will and RideOn will operate on a Sunday schedule. RideOn Flex will be closed.

will operate on a Sunday schedule. will be closed. DASH will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

will operate on a Sunday service schedule. No VRE service on Labor Day.

service on Labor Day. MARC will have no train service on Monday.

will have no train service on Monday. Fairfax Connector will operate on a Sunday schedule.

will operate on a Sunday schedule. The following ART routes will operate on a Sunday schedule: 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87. All other routes will not operate.

routes will operate on a Sunday schedule: 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87. All other routes will not operate. No VanGo service on Labor Day.

service on Labor Day. TransIT services and TransIT-plus do not operate on Labor Day.

services and do not operate on Labor Day. The City of Fairfax’s CUE Bus will run on a Saturday schedule.

DC

Trash and recycling collection slide to Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The meter fees do not need to be paid on Monday.

All D.C. public libraries will close on Monday.

Most public pools in D.C. have already closed for the season, but Banneker, Francis, Langdon Park, Oxon Run and Rosedale remain operation until 6 p.m. on Labor Day.

Maryland

Anne Arundel

All senior centers will close on Monday.

Landfill and recycling centers will close on Monday. Monday collections occur Tuesday and Tuesday collections occur Wednesday.

The Anne Arundel County public library will close on Monday. There is no Sunday service on Sept. 1.

Calvert

Government offices will be closed.

Calvert County Convenience Centers and Appeal Landfill will be closed.

The Calvert Library will close on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

Charles

The Charles County Public Library will be closed on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

Recycling and yard waste collections will be delayed one day.

Frederick

There will be no residential recycling service on Labor Day and all residential recycling collections for the week will shift one day later than usual. The Department of solid Waste Management will also be closed Monday.

Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed on Sept. 1 and 2.

Howard

Trash, recycling and yard trim collections will slide one day later during the whole week.

The Howard County Library System will close on Sep. 1 and 2.

Montgomery

All county offices and libraries will be closed.

Alcohol beverage services will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be free parking at county-owned lots, garages and on-street spaces.

There will be no county-provided collection services or refuse/recycling pickup. After the holiday, county-provided recycling and trash collections will slide one day. The last pickup of the weeks is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Prince George’s

County government offices, except public safety agencies will be closed.

Regular collections of trash and recycling will occur Tuesday through Friday.

There will be no yard/trim food scraps collections on Monday. Regular collections resume on Sept. 9. There will also be no bulky trash pickup.

The county’s department of permitting, inspections and enforcement will be closed on Monday and regular business hours will resume Tuesday.

Public libraries in the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2.

Virginia

Alexandria

All city government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2. All Alexandria Library branches and the Alexandria Law Library will be closed from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2.

Parking restrictions are suspended at metered spaces, residential permit parking districts and other areas with posted parking time limits. The city of Alexandria said the suspension only applies at legal parking spaces and does not permit parking in any location normally prohibited such as no-parking zones, loading zone or spaces for people with disabilities.

Refuse and recycling will be delayed by one day during the week. The Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Recycling Center will be closed.

The Alexandria Health Department, Flora Krause Casey Health Center and the Teen Wellness Center at T.C. Williams High School will be closed.

The Old Town, Memorial and Warwick outdoor pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Chinquapin Park Recreation Center & Aquatics Facility will be open from 6 to 3 p.m. Charles Houston Recreation Center and Patrick Henry Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Torpedo Factory Art Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other City recreation and arts centers will be closed on Sept. 2.

The Animal Shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arlington Co.

County offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Labor Day.

Metered areas will not be enforced.

All library locations will be closed on Monday.

Trash, recycling, yard waste and curbside routes will run on a regular schedule.

Special collections such as brush, metal and e-waste will remain at their regular schedule, though there will be no mulch delivery.

Park grounds will be open, but admin offices, classes/leagues and centers will be closed.

Fairfax

The Fairfax County Public Library will close on Monday.

All RECenters except GWRC will be open at their regular hours through 6 p.m.

Frying Pan Farm Park’s Visitor Center will be closed on Monday.

The Green Spring Gardens Historic House will be closed Monday.

In the City of Fairfax, refuse and recycling will not be collected. Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Prince William

Circuit Courts will be closed on Sept. 2.

The libraries will be closed from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2.

