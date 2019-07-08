Sunday showers and thunderstorms bring potential for flooding

After severe storms barreled through the D.C. region and knocked down trees, power lines and left many without power, Sunday is looking to be another soggy day with potential for flooding. Here's what you need to know.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Loudoun County, Virginia, until 1:30 a.m.

Watches and Warnings

A flash flood watch is in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for all parts of the listening area.

The National Weather Service says slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday night.

“Torrential rainfall may lead to totals exceeding 2 inches in a short period of time. This may cause flash flooding of small streams and other poor drainage urban areas,” The National Weather Service said.

FlashFloodWatch for almost the entire area begins 6pm and is set to expire at 6am. Trying to raise awareness since flash flooding is especially dangerous at night, and it could have impacts on Monday AM’s rush. Rain could be heavy at times with repetitive storms. @wtop @nbc4dc pic.twitter.com/wZRHCn0gQG — Matt Ritter, WTOP Wx (@MetMattRitter) July 7, 2019

Forecast

A slow moving cold front is expected to bring rounds of repetitive showers and occasional thunderstorms Sunday, but especially Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning’s rushhour, according to Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Matt Ritter.

“Although the severe weather threat is minimal in terms of gusty winds and hail, there will be some heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding of small streams, creeks, and roadways with poor drainage,” Ritter said.

Clouds will keep us out of the 90s today, so the heat wave ended yesterday. A few showers on StormTeam4 radar in western MD will move into our area in the early afternoon, followed by more widespread showers/storms this evening into overnight when rain could be a bit heavy.@wtop pic.twitter.com/M99AH8f3z9 — Matt Ritter, WTOP Wx (@MetMattRitter) July 7, 2019

Sunday night: Showers and occasional thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times with possible flooding. Warm and muggy. Temperatures: low to mid 70s.

Monday: Morning showers ending around midday. Some clearing late. Warm and gradually becoming less humid later in the day. Temperatures: low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Seasonably warm and not as humid, but still sticky. Temperatures: mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures: mid to upper 80s.

