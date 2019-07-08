Home » Local News » Sunday showers and thunderstorms…

Sunday showers and thunderstorms bring potential for flooding

Valerie Bonk
and Jennifer Ortiz

July 8, 2019, 12:50 AM

After severe storms barreled through the D.C. region and knocked down trees, power lines and left many without power, Sunday is looking to be another soggy day with potential for flooding.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

  • Loudoun County, Virginia, until 1:30 a.m.

Watches and Warnings

A flash flood watch is in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for all parts of the listening area.

The National Weather Service says slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday night.

“Torrential rainfall may lead to totals exceeding 2 inches in a short period of time. This may cause flash flooding of small streams and other poor drainage urban areas,” The National Weather Service said.

Forecast

A slow moving cold front is expected to bring rounds of repetitive showers and occasional thunderstorms Sunday, but especially Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning’s rushhour, according to Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Matt Ritter.

“Although the severe weather threat is minimal in terms of gusty winds and hail, there will be some heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding of small streams, creeks, and roadways with poor drainage,” Ritter said.

Sunday night: Showers and occasional thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times with possible flooding. Warm and muggy. Temperatures: low to mid 70s.

Monday: Morning showers ending around midday. Some clearing late. Warm and gradually becoming less humid later in the day. Temperatures: low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Seasonably warm and not as humid, but still sticky. Temperatures: mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures: mid to upper 80s.

