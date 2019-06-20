Severe weather threat is diminished, but storms still loom in DC area

Even though the weekend is expected to bring a cooler, less-humid respite from days of heat and humidity, strong or severe thunderstorms are moving through the area Thursday afternoon and evening — which means they could cause real headaches for commuters.

Even though the weekend is expected to bring a cooler, less humid respite from days of heat and humidity, heavy showers and a strong thunderstorm or two could move through the area up until Thursday night.

Current watches and warnings

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

Virginia: Spotsylvania County (until 10 p.m.)

There is still a threat for showers and storms but they would be more isolated and scattered and nature, Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said. And for areas that do see storms, be aware because it could be severe, she said.

The storms could bring torrential rain, damaging winds gusting up to 60 mph and hail for some parts of the area. The worst of the storms will pass through the region through the afternoon into the evening.

The daytime heating of this Gulf Coast-like humidity has created an unstable atmosphere but the threat for widespread, damaging thunderstorms has been tempered somewhat by an unfavorable wind direction and interference from storms in the Southeast U.S.

Most of the latest computer guidance indicates the greatest threat for these storms in terms of areal coverage will be closer to central Virginia and southern Maryland.

As the front slides through the area Thursday evening and night, the storms will weaken and dissipate.

The humidity will then start dropping gradually. It won’t be as muggy Thursday night, and a strong northwest breeze on Friday will transport in even drier air. Humidity will continue dropping, with the sun going in and out of fair weather clouds.

The next chance for storms won’t be until Sunday as more humid air tries to return with a warm front, but the areas most likely to see those would be toward the mountains.

A better chance for the rest of the area exists on Monday.

This year’s summer solstice in our hemisphere occurs at 11:54 a.m. Friday Eastern Daylight Time. Saturday will be the first full day of summer.

Forecast

After several days of heat and humidity, Friday brings some relief and a nice change of pace. And the weekend is looking nice and sunny, as well.

Thursday night: Lingering showers and storms. Then mostly cloudy. Low in the upper 60s. Friday: Decreasing clouds then mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80 degrees. Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80 degrees. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of storms to the west. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Current conditions

