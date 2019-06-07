202
Manassas man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met while delivering food

June 7, 2019
A man wanted in the sexual assault of a woman in Ashburn, Virginia, last month has been arrested this week in New York.

Sunil Nasim, 47, of Manassas, Virginia, was arrested Thursday night and remains in Warren County jail in New York pending extradition to Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nasim is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met while he was a pizza delivery person.

The sheriff’s office said on May 10, the day of the assault, the suspect had delivered food around noon to the victim’s home in the Maison Carree Square area of Ashburn.

Later, he called the victim and told her he had more food to deliver. During the second delivery, the sheriff’s office said the suspect groped the victim and sexually assaulted her.

Law enforcement officials were notified of the sexual assault, but during the investigation, Nasim left the area. Police in New York located him on Thursday.

Nasim has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy, the sheriff’s office said.

crime loudoun county sheriff's office Loudoun County, VA News sexual assault Virginia News
