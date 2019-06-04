4th suspect arrested in gang-connected slaying of Maryland girl

Authorities had been seeking a fourth suspect after the initial arrest of three suspects in the death of Ariana Funes-Diaz. Her body was found May 15 in a creek near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Riverdale, Maryland.

A fourth person has been arrested in the slaying of a 14-year-old Anne Arundel County, Maryland, girl.

Edwin Rios, 18, of Southeast D.C., was in custody Friday and awaits extradition, Prince George’s County police said.

Authorities had been seeking a fourth suspect after the initial arrest of three suspects in the death of Ariana Funes-Diaz. Her body was found May 15 in a creek near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Riverdale, Maryland.

Authorities detailed how “extreme violence” was used in killing Funes-Diaz after those arrests of Josue Fuentes-Ponce, 16, of Bladensburg; Joel Escobar, 17, of Northeast D.C.; and Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi, 14, of Lothian.

The trio and the victim had been involved in a gang-related kidnapping and robbery in mid-April, police said, and they allegedly feared the girl would tell police. So they allegedly drove her to a wooded area and attacked her with both a machete and a baseball bat.

Fuentes-Ponce and Escobar are members of MS-13, police said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.