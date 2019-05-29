202
DC area on its way to 1st heat wave of 2019

By Abigail Constantino
and William Vitka May 29, 2019 12:00 am 05/29/2019 12:00am
Wednesday in the D.C. area is going to be hot and steamy for the second day of what will likely be the first heat wave of 2019.

The area hit 90 degrees on Tuesday, with meteorologists predicting the same high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

An “official” heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days with the temperature reaching or exceeding 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

With the heat and humidity, the region could see a 50% chance of strong to severe thunderstorms, Wednesday afternoon into the evening. This may include heavy rainfall, damaging winds, hail and a weak tornado is possible, Draper said.

Thursday will be another steamy day with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 90s.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler with low humidity.

Current weather

Topics:
DC weather heat wave Local News summer weather Washington, DC Weather Weather News
800
