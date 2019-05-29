DC area on its way to 1st heat wave of 2019

Wednesday in the D.C. area will be hot and steamy, as it enters the second day of what will likely be the first heat wave of 2019.

Wednesday in the D.C. area is going to be hot and steamy for the second day of what will likely be the first heat wave of 2019.

The area hit 90 degrees on Tuesday, with meteorologists predicting the same high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

An “official” heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days with the temperature reaching or exceeding 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

With the heat and humidity, the region could see a 50% chance of strong to severe thunderstorms, Wednesday afternoon into the evening. This may include heavy rainfall, damaging winds, hail and a weak tornado is possible, Draper said.

Thursday will be another steamy day with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 90s.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Thursday: Partly sunny hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler with low humidity.

Current weather

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.