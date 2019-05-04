Rain triggers flash flood watch, warning for DC area

While it may remain dry for the morning hours with a mix of sun and clouds, showers and storms are forecast to develop in the afternoon hours and heavier rains are in store for the evening and overnight. Here's what you need to know.

Severe weather will ramp up heading into the evening hours with the potential for some thunderstorms to produce winds of up to 58 mph. Heavier rains are in store for the evening and overnight.

Just before 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said that showers and storms have formed and are moving eastward.

Showers and thunderstorms have formed and are moving eastward through our region. Rain will become more widespread late this evening and into tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/IGKt6rBgYz — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 4, 2019

Flash flood watch, warning

A flash flood watch for the entire D.C. area will be in effect through Sunday morning.

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park in Virginia until 2 a.m.

A total of 1 to 3 inches of rain are expected with some parts of the region getting up to 4 inches.

With heavy rain in spots this evening and overnight the @NWS_BaltWash has issued a flash flood watch from 8PM Saturday until 10AM Sunday for 1-3” of rain. During the day today just a few stray showers/storm with highs around 80. pic.twitter.com/n8r4qU8h6h — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) May 4, 2019

StormTeam4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said the mix of sunshine and clouds have helped to destabilize the area’s weather, and could cause some severe storms heading into the evening.

“Heavy rainfall in short periods of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks along with the potential for flash flooding in urban areas,” warns the National Weather Service. “You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.”

Forecast:

A low pressure center will move through the D.C. region, making for a rainy Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs around 80s.

