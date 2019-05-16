202
DC-area commuters can take part in Bike to Work Day on Friday

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP May 16, 2019 3:50 am 05/16/2019 03:50am
Two people ride bicycles as others get on a Metrobus, on Pennsylvania Ave., March 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Drivers might see more cyclists than usual on the road on Friday. The weather appears to be cooperating for the D.C. area’s Bike to Work Day 2019.

Unlike last year’s rain, Friday temperatures are expected to be mild in the morning under 70 degrees and a bit toasty for the ride home about 80 degrees.

“We’re looking for 19,000 to 20,000 participants for Bike To Work Day,” said Nicholas Ramfos, director of Commuter Connections. Sprinkled throughout the region, there will be 115 pit stops — 15 more than last year — where cyclists will find giveaways, raffles, water, snacks and entertainment.

“We have about a dozen or so bicycle convoys. They’re really helpful, particularly if you’re a first-time rider,” Ramfos said.

Volunteers leading the convoys are experienced cycling commuters who Ramfos said will help people who might feel skittish about being on a bike in traffic.

“Hopefully, this will give you more sense of belonging and comfort and strength in numbers in getting through to the locations,” Ramfos said.

As for why you might consider participating for the event, or even a few days a week thereafter, cycling to work helps reduce congestion, improve air quality, and is good exercise.

“So, if you don’t have time to go to the gym, this is the perfect way of doing it,” Ramfos said.

The maximum mileage for the average cyclist who commutes to work is about 10 miles.

