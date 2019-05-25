202
Carroll County man detained over Virginia murder, carjacking

By John Domen May 25, 2019 9:28 am 05/25/2019 09:28am
A Carroll County, Maryland resident has been detained in connection to a murder and armed carjacking in Virginia.

George William Knisley, 41, of Westminster is a suspect in the death of a man found dead in Cumberland County, Virginia early on Friday.

Amy Fabian, 43, also lived there and is considered critically missing. She was last seen minutes before the homicide was reported.

A few hours after the murder was reported, police in the city of South Hill, Virginia, began investigating an early morning carjacking involving a suspect who matches Knisely’s description.

Before that, he was thought to be driving a stolen truck from Maryland.

On Saturday, Virginia troopers announced that North Carolina authorities had apprehended Knisley following a pursuit with police in Raleigh. They say he’s being held on a first-degree murder charge from Cumberland County. Additional charges are pending.

Virginia investigators continue searching for Fabian. A dead man was found inside her residence but she was nowhere to be found. They allege Knisley is believed to have left Fabian’s residence driving a stolen pickup.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Knisley has a lawyer.

