Carroll County man detained over Virginia murder, carjacking

Police in Cumberland County, Virginia said 41-year-old George William Knisley of Westminster is a suspect in the death of a man found dead there early yesterday. A 43-year-old woman who also lived there is considered critically missing.

A Carroll County, Maryland resident has been detained in connection to a murder and armed carjacking in Virginia.

George William Knisley, 41, of Westminster is a suspect in the death of a man found dead in Cumberland County, Virginia early on Friday.

Amy Fabian, 43, also lived there and is considered critically missing. She was last seen minutes before the homicide was reported.

A few hours after the murder was reported, police in the city of South Hill, Virginia, began investigating an early morning carjacking involving a suspect who matches Knisely’s description.

Before that, he was thought to be driving a stolen truck from Maryland.

On Saturday, Virginia troopers announced that North Carolina authorities had apprehended Knisley following a pursuit with police in Raleigh. They say he’s being held on a first-degree murder charge from Cumberland County. Additional charges are pending.

Virginia investigators continue searching for Fabian. A dead man was found inside her residence but she was nowhere to be found. They allege Knisley is believed to have left Fabian’s residence driving a stolen pickup.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Knisley has a lawyer.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.