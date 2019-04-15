Overnight storms bring heavy rain, high winds to DC area

Drivers during the Monday morning commute may have to dodge some debris from damaging wind gusts and some localized flooding, as severe weather and a tornado watch swept through the D.C. area overnight.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 3 a.m. for most of the area. A tornado watch means damaging winds may cause trees and branches to topple.

Storm Team4 meteorologists said that the main concerns are heavy rainfall and gusty, damaging winds of up to 60 mph. But few isolated tornadoes and even hail could touch down.

“If you spot a tornado, go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure,” the NWS said.

Meteorologists urge everyone to keep up with the forecasts and to have multiple ways to get warnings. When the storms strike, seek shelter.

“Remember: When thunder roars, get inside and away from windows,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement Sunday, urging Marylanders to pay close attention to updated weather forecasts. “Residents should take every possible precaution, and stay indoors away from windows during thunderstorms,” he said. He also asked them to pay attention to emergency alerts.

This is the second round of storms for the area in less than 10 hours. Between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m, areas northwest of Interstate 95 experienced the first round of storms. The second storm will rake through from west to east between midnight to 3 a.m.

There will be a lull in t-storm activity for the next several hrs, but the severe weather threat has not ended! Thunderstorms, some with damaging winds, will cross the region overnight. A tornado is still possible. Make sure you can receive weather warnings after you go to bed. pic.twitter.com/mL8VhwnWBd — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) April 15, 2019

Forecast

A cold front was behind the storms and by day break on Monday, it will be dry. Clouds will move out slowly and the winds will kick up behind the front for a breezy and cool afternoon.

Monday : Steady rain with some heavy rains and storms. Chance of morning showers. Cooler in the afternoon and windy. Highs in the 60s.

: Steady rain with some heavy rains and storms. Chance of morning showers. Cooler in the afternoon and windy. Highs in the 60s. Tuesday : Mostly sunny and breezy to windy. Highs in the mid 60s to 70 degrees.

: Mostly sunny and breezy to windy. Highs in the mid 60s to 70 degrees. Wednesday: Sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

Radar

Power outages

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez, Reem Nadeem and Jennifer Ortiz contributed to this report.

