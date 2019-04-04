202
All lanes on eastbound I-66 in Va. open after chain-reaction crashes

By Jack Pointer April 4, 2019 7:54 pm 04/04/2019 07:54pm
All lanes have reopened on Interstate 66, three hours after several crashes near the intersection with Virginia Route 123 slowed the afternoon commute Thursday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

In a statement, Virginia State Police said they got a call about a two-vehicle crash in those eastbound lanes around 5:50 p.m. A chain-reaction crash involving 12 cars had followed, as drivers tried to avoid the initial crash.

The last two cars of those 12 caught fire. Only a minor injury has been reported, police said. That driver was treated at the scene.

Traffic was moving to a crawl even after two lanes were reopened, eventually easing up around 8:30 p.m., when the last closures were removed.

