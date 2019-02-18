Presidents Day 2019: What’s open, what’s closed

Presidents Day means changes to what services are available and what offices are open on Feb. 18. Here’s what you need to know to plan for the federal holiday.

WASHINGTON — Happy Birthday, George Washington, as well as other presidents! In observance of Washington’s Birthday, Presidents Day is celebrated every year on the third Monday in February.

The federal holiday brings about changes to what services are available and what offices are open on Feb. 18. Most government offices, courts and banks are closed. Here’s what you need to know to plan for the federal holiday.

Traffic and transit

High occupancy vehicle restrictions are lifted on Interstate 395 and Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia and on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County on Monday. The I-395 HOV Lanes will be closed for roadwork through early Monday morning but are expected to be open by 4 a.m. The express lanes will follow the normal reversal schedule, open to northbound traffic through late morning and open to southbound traffic by about noon.

Tolls will not be in effect on I-66 inside the Beltway on Monday.

Metrorail and Metrobus will operate from 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Presidents Day. Metrorail will operate on a Saturday schedule, and Metrobus will operate on a Saturday and supplemental schedule. But, watch out for track work that might affect your travel plans.

The MARC Train will operate the R schedule on the Penn and Camden Lines only; there will be no Brunswick Line service.

The Virginia Railway Express will not operate on Presidents Day.

The Alexandria Transit Company (DASH) bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule. The free King Street Trolley will operate on its regular schedule. The Trolley and certain DASH routes around City Hall and lower King Street will be modified.

In Arlington, ART routes 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on Saturday schedules. All other ART routes will not operate.

Fairfax Connector will operate on holiday weekday service.

The City of Fairfax’s CUE Bus will operate on a modified weekday schedule.

Loudoun County Transit bus services operate a significantly reduced schedule on Presidents Day. There will be no Premium Commuter Bus and no Metro Connection Bus Services except for routes 72, 84 and 985.

Howard County’s Regional Transportation Agency will operate on a regular weekday schedule. All parking regulations will be in effect in Howard County.

Montgomery County’s Ride On will run a modified holiday schedule. The TRiPS Commuter Store in Silver Spring and Friendship Heights will close.

PRTC’s OmniRide will not operate on Presidents Day.

The STAR Call Center will be closed and standing orders will not be provided. Customers should call beforehand to request a trip on the holiday or the day after.

There will be no Calvert County bus service on Presidents Day.

In Prince George’s County, TheBus will operate on a regular service schedule except for Route 51. Call-A-Bus will resume on Feb. 19.

Parking

In D.C., meter fees are not enforced on Presidents Day.

All parking regulations and fees will be in effect in Howard County.

Parking restrictions will not be enforced in Alexandria’s metered spaces, residential permit parking districts and other areas with signed parking time limits.

Metered areas in Arlington will not be enforced.

Parking at public garages, lots and curbside meters are free in Montgomery County.

D.C.

Trash and recycling collection will slide to Tuesday, Feb. 19.

One library in each ward will be open on Presidents Day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

All county offices will close Monday.

Normal curbside trash collection will occur, but landfill and recycling centers will close.

Calvert County

County library locations will close on Monday, but online services and electronic checkouts will be available.

The three county senior centers will close Monday and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered; participants will be provided shelf-stable meals in advance. All community centers will also close.

All recreation parks will be operate on their normal hours. All nature parks will open on their normal hours. The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center and the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open normal hours. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will be closed Monday.

The Appeal Landfill and county convenience stores will be open with regular hours. The Water & Sewage billing and customer service office and the Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed.

Charles County

County government offices will close Monday.

Library locations will close on Presidents Day.

Howard County

All government offices, courts, 50+ centers and animal shelters will be closed Monday.

Regular trash, recycling and food scrap services will be in effect. The Alpha Ridge Landfill will be open.

County parks, community centers, Meadowbrook Athletic Complex, Kiwanis-Wallas Hall and Cedar Lane and Schooley Mill Park Activity Rooms will be open. Robinson Nature Center will be closed. County historic sites are all closed for the season and will reopen in April.

Montgomery County

All county offices, state offices and courts as well as libraries will close Monday.

Department of Liquor Control retail stores will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Senior centers and administrative offices are closed. Recreation and aquatics programs and facilities.

County-provided refuse and recycling pickup is canceled. Collection will slide by one day with the last pickup on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Prince George’s County

All county offices are closed except public safety agencies.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System will close on Sunday, Feb. 17 and Monday, Feb. 18.

The Animal Service Facility, Electronics Recycling Acceptance Site, Household Hazardous Waste Acceptance Site and CountyClick 311 will close on Monday. CountyClick 311 will remain available online.

There will be no trash, curbside recycling, bulky trash or yard trim collections on Monday.

Virginia

Alexandria

All City of Alexandria government offices will be closed Monday.

All Alexandria Library branches and the Alexandria Law Library will close on Monday.

Trash and recycling will not be collected on Monday and will be delayed by one day during the week. The Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Drop-Off Center will also close.

The Alexandria Health Department, Flora Krause Casey Health Center and the Teen Wellness Center at T.C. Williams High School will close.

The Alexandria History Museum at the Lyceum will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission. The Friendship Firehouse Museum, Gadsby’s Tavern Museum and Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and also have free admission. All other Historic Alexandria facilities will close.

The Chinquapin Park Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility will open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Charles Houston Recreation Center and the Patrick Henry Recreation Center will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Torpedo Factory Art Center will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other recreation and arts centers will be closed Monday.

Arlington

All Arlington County courts, libraries and schools will close Monday. DMV, DMV Select, Human Services and the treasurer’s office will also be closed.

Park grounds will remain open but parks and recreation admin offices, classes/leagues and centers will not operate.

Trash, recycling, yard waste curbside routes will operate on a regular schedule. The customer contact center will close, and there will be no mulch delivery Monday.

Fairfax County

Libraries will close Monday.

All RECenters will operate at their regular hours. Colvin Run Mill Sully Historic Site and the Green Spring Gardens Historic House will be closed on Monday. See the full list of holiday hours.

There will be no trash collection.

Prince William County

All county government buildings, libraries and courts will be closed on Monday.

The landfill will open at its regular hours.

Stafford County

All Stafford offices, departments, facilities and courts will close on Presidents Day. All offices of the Rappahannock Area Health District will also close.

