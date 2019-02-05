202
Emergency tree removal shuts down portion of Beach Drive

By Jack Pointer February 5, 2019 7:46 am 02/05/2019 07:46am
WASHINGTON — A portion of southbound Beach Drive Northwest has been closed because of an emergency tree removal.

  • Latest conditions on WTOP’s traffic page.

    • U.S. Park Police reports southbound lanes on Beach between Porter Street and Klingle Road are closed due to a down tree blocking the roadway.

    Those lanes will remain closed at 9:30 a.m. and impact northbound traffic.



    beach drive jack pointer Local News Transportation News Washington, DC News
